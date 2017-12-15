Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Listed as out Friday
Markkanen (back) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Sam Smith of Bulls.com reports.
After being a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Jazz, the rookie is now set to miss his third straight outing with back spasms. Markkanen was unable to participate in the contact portions of Thursday's practice, so it's unclear exactly when he'll be well enough to return. In his absence, Nikola Mirotic is in line to start at power forward for the third straight game.
