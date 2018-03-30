Markkanen (rest) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Orlando.

With the Bulls looking to eliminate any chance of stumbling into a victory, Markkanen was rested for Thursday's loss to the Heat, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup Friday night. Markkanen has been held out of every-other game since Mar. 21, so it's possible he could play Friday and be rested for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.

