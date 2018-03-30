Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Listed as probable
Markkanen (rest) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Orlando.
With the Bulls looking to eliminate any chance of stumbling into a victory, Markkanen was rested for Thursday's loss to the Heat, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup Friday night. Markkanen has been held out of every-other game since Mar. 21, so it's possible he could play Friday and be rested for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will return Tuesday vs. Houston•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out Saturday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.