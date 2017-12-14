Markkanen (back) won't take part in contact during Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen was supposed to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Jazz, but didn't feel right during pregame warmups and ended up being a late scratch. He's clearly still dealing with some lingering discomfort a day later and the Bulls will hold him out of contact Thursday in an effort to get the injury as close to full strength as possible. For now, Markkanen remains questionable ahead of Friday's contest and if he sits out, Nikola Mirotic is slated to pick up a third straight start in his place.