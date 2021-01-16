Markkanen (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 35 minutes Friday in the Bulls' 127-125 overtime loss to the Thunder, generating 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

The minutes are the most important takeaway for Markkanen, who had missed the Bulls' last seven games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocol. Markkanen had simultaneously been managing a calf injury, but the time off appears to have cleared up any concern on that front. While the extra period inflated playing time across the board, the Bulls' willingness to hand Markkanen 35 minutes in his first game in more than two weeks should be enough for fantasy managers to activate him with confidence. The power forward is averaging 17.0 points, 6.6 boards, 2.8 triples and 1.0 assists over his first five outings of 2020-21.