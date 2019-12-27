Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Misses practice Friday

Markkanen didn't practice Friday due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It's reported that Markkanen has come down with the stomach bug and was held out of practice as a result. The Bulls' next contest is Saturday against Atlanta and Markkanen should be considered a game-time call. The third-year forward is currently having a frustrating offensive season, as he is averaging four fewer points per game than last year while shooting career-low 41.1 percent from the floor.