Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Modest production again in defeat
Markkanen managed just eight points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 26 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
The second-year big's downturn continued Friday, while backup Bobby Portis doubled him up in scoring and matched Markkanen's rebounding total in just 17 minutes of floor time. Markkanen has now seen his scoring total decline over that of the previous contest in three straight games. He's also shot under 40.0 percent in two straight, a number partly the byproduct of an 0-for-7 slump from distance during that span.
