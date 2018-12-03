Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Moving into starting five
Markkanen will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen made his long-awaited season debut over the weekend, playing 25 minutes off the bench and finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block, while going 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Interim coach Jim Boylen's first order of business will be moving the second-year forward into the starting lineup, which will send Jabari Parker back to the bench. It's possible Markkanen's minutes could still be lightly monitored over the next few games, but the move into the starting five would seem to imply that he's close to full strength.
