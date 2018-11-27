Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Needs one week of practice
Head coach Frank Hoiberg said Tuesday that Markkanen (elbow) will need to participate in a week's worth of pain-free practices before he can play again, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Markkanen participated in Monday's shootaround and is now making a return to practice, but it looks like he still has a ways to go before the Bulls are comfortable with him returning to games. Should Markkanen be able to go through the next week of practice without feeling any lingering pain in his injured right elbow, the second-year player may be able to return as soon as the tail-end of the Bulls' current road trip or once the team returns home next Friday.
