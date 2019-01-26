Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Nursing hip injury
Markkanen's status for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers is uncertain due to a hip injury, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It is unclear when the hip injury occured for Markkanen, but it sounds like he is feeling banged up. At this point he should be considered a game-time decision Sunday until the Bulls provide some more information. Jabari Parker would presumably see heavier minutes in the rotation should he ultimately sit out.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: First double-double of 2019•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another solid offensive performance•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Produces 16 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Modest production again in defeat•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Averaging outing vs. Nets•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....