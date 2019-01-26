Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Nursing hip injury

Markkanen's status for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers is uncertain due to a hip injury, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It is unclear when the hip injury occured for Markkanen, but it sounds like he is feeling banged up. At this point he should be considered a game-time decision Sunday until the Bulls provide some more information. Jabari Parker would presumably see heavier minutes in the rotation should he ultimately sit out.