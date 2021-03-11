Markkanen (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Markkanen missed 13 straight games ahead of the All-Star break due to a right shoulder sprain, but he'll return to the court Thursday and could be back in the starting lineup against the 76ers. It's not yet clear whether the 23-year-old will face any limitations during his first game back on the court.
