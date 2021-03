Markkanen (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game at New Orleans.

The 23-year-old was already presumed to be sidelined until after the All-Star break, but there's a small chance he can play in the final game before the midseason hiatus Wednesday. Markkanen hasn't seen game action since Feb. 5 due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, so even if available he figures to face some restrictions.