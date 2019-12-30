Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Officially questionable

Markkanen (illness) is officially considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen was unable to practice Sunday after falling ill after Saturday's win over Atlanta. If the third-year forward's ultimately held out, Thaddeus Young, Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and Luke Kornet figure to see expanded roles.

