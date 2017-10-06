Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen was considered doubtful to play earlier in the week, so his absence doesn't come as a surprise. The rookie has now failed to play in the Bulls' first three preseason games, but he's been able to put in some contact work in practice, so it looks like a return for Sunday's contest against New Orleans is possible.