Markkanen will be held between 24-to-28 minutes in Tuesday's game against Indiana, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Markkanen will draw the start at power forward in his second game back from injury, although the Bulls are continuing to monitor his minutes closely in order to avoid another injury. Expect Markkanen's playing time to slowly increase as he begins to see more game action.

