Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On restriction of 20-22 minutes
Markkanen will have a restriction of 20-22 minutes Friday against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen returned Wednesday, playing 21 minutes and posting 13 points and four rebounds. He'll see a similar allotment of minutes Friday as he's eased back into game action.
