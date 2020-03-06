Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On restriction of 20-22 minutes

Markkanen will have a restriction of 20-22 minutes Friday against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen returned Wednesday, playing 21 minutes and posting 13 points and four rebounds. He'll see a similar allotment of minutes Friday as he's eased back into game action.

