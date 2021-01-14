Markkanen (COVID-19 protocol) is on track to play Friday against the Thunder, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Markkanen has missed the Bulls' past seven games, not playing since the fourth contest of the season. Assuming he makes his return Friday, there's a good chance he'll be on some sort of minutes limit since it's been about two weeks since he's seen real NBA action.
