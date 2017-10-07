Markkanen (back) is on track to make his preseason debut Sunday versus the Pelicans, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Markkanen has been nursing back spasms and missed the Bulls' first three exhibition contests as a result. It is not surprising that the team has exercised caution with the rookie in order to avoid a lingering issue. The 20-year-old is expected to play both power forward and center when he debuts.