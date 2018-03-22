Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Optimistic about playing Friday vs. Bucks
Markkanen (back) said Thursday that he is optimistic about playing in Friday's matchup with the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It was originally reported Wednesday that Markkanen will likely remain out for the Bulls' next three games while nursing back spasms, but it looks like the rookie has a much better outlook on his health over the next week. While it's still possible the team elects to exercise caution with Markkanen, he appears set on playing. Expect another update on Markkanen's status following Chicago's shootaround Friday morning.
