Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out at least one month
Markkanen will be out for 4-to-6 weeks after an MRI taken Thursday revealed a stress reaction in his right pelvis.
Markkanen had been battling an ankle issue for most of January, but the MRI revealed what seems to be an entirely separate issue. His absence is a big loss for the Bulls, as he's provided the team with 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game this season. Thaddeus Young could be in line for an expanded role at the power forward spot while Markkanen remains out.
