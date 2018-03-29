Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out for rest Thursday
Markkanen is listed as out for rest purposes in the game notes for Thursday's matchup with the Heat.
Markkanen has alternated games off for rest over the last three, most recently playing in Tuesday's matchup against the Rockets when he put up 22 points, four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes. Considering game notes aren't the most reliable, it will be worth it to monitor Markkanen's status up until tip-off to make sure he's not in the lineup. That said, if he does end up getting ruled out, look for both Bobby Portis and Noah Vonleh to see an uptick in minutes at the power forward spot. Look for Markkanen to rejoin the lineup in the second night of the Bulls' current back-to-back set Friday vs. the Magic.
