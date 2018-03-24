Markkanen will not travel with the team for Saturday's game against the Pistons in order to res t his back, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen returned from a five game absence due to back spasms in Friday's loss to the Bucks. He tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 1/2 3PT, 2/2 FT) and six rebounds across 22 minutes in the contest. The Bulls will continue to exercise caution with their rookie stretch-four as the season winds down, so his next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Rockets. Noah Vonleh will presumably draw another start in his absence Saturday.