Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out with back spasms
Markkanen will not play Monday against the Celtics due to back spasms, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Markkanen apparently had a flare-up in his back during the afternoon, and he'll be held out Monday in hopes of returning for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that Nikola Mirotic will replace Markkanen in the starting lineup Monday.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores team-high 24 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts career highs in scoring, rebounding in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads all starters with 16 in loss to Thunder•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will start Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...