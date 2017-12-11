Markkanen will not play Monday against the Celtics due to back spasms, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Markkanen apparently had a flare-up in his back during the afternoon, and he'll be held out Monday in hopes of returning for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that Nikola Mirotic will replace Markkanen in the starting lineup Monday.

