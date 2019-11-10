Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Perimeter game goes missing
Markkanen totaled 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to Houston.
Markkanen missed all five of his three-point attempts during Saturday's loss, finishing the game with just 13 points in 33 minutes. Markkanen continues to struggle for the Bulls, although, the two steals were a nice bonus. He remains a buy-low candidate as long as he is playing below his best. The Bulls will host the Knicks on Tuesday in what should be a favorable matchup for Markkanen and a great opportunity for him to get things going.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.