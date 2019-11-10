Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Perimeter game goes missing

Markkanen totaled 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to Houston.

Markkanen missed all five of his three-point attempts during Saturday's loss, finishing the game with just 13 points in 33 minutes. Markkanen continues to struggle for the Bulls, although, the two steals were a nice bonus. He remains a buy-low candidate as long as he is playing below his best. The Bulls will host the Knicks on Tuesday in what should be a favorable matchup for Markkanen and a great opportunity for him to get things going.