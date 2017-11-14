Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Plans to play Wednesday
Markkanen (ankle) said that he plans to play he Wednesday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen was forced out of Saturday's game against the Spurs with a sprained left ankle and did not practice Monday, but the injury was never considered serious. Another update should come on the rookie following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning, but barring any setbacks between now and tip-off, Markkanen should be good to go.
