Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Playing Saturday

Markkanen (illness) will play Saturday against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

As expected, Markkanen will not miss his first game of the year Saturday. This month, he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.3 minutes.

