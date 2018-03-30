Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Playing, starting Friday
Markkanen (rest) will play and start during Friday's contest against the Magic, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Markkanen was rested during the team's last game in an apparent effort to not strain his recently injured back. But, he'll return to the lineup Friday, pushing Noah Vonleh back to the pine.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Listed as probable•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will return Tuesday vs. Houston•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...