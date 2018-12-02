Markkanen had 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to Houston.

Markkanen made his season debut Saturday, playing 25 minutes off the bench in the loss. He looked fine out there but did have some obvious rust. The fact he was able to play 25 minutes is a good sign moving forward. It may take a couple of games for him to work his way back into the starting lineup, however, if he is sitting on a waiver wire somewhere, make sure you go and grab him.