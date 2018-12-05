Markkanen totaled 21 points (8-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Pacers.

Markkanen was supposed to play between 24 and 28 minutes Tuesday night, but clearly he felt and played just fine for the Bulls to leave him out there a little longer. He led the team in points in just his second game back from injury and should continue to be an offensive weapon going forward as he heals further.