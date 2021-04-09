Markkanen scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and corralled four rebounds over 18 minutes Thursday in a 122-113 win over Toronto.

Markkanen's minute total was his lowest since he played only 17 minutes before being pulled with a shoulder injury Feb. 5 against Orlando. Still, the fourth-year forward found a way to make his mark Thursday, notching his highest single-game point total since March 16 thanks to an efficient 8-for-10 effort from the field. Markkanen's playing time has been trending down of late, so he may need similar effective outings moving forward to remain relevant in fantasy leagues.