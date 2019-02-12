Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts 20 points, 17 boards in loss
Markkanen amassed 20 points (6-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bucks.
Markkanen hasn't recorded a block in five of the last six games and broke a six-game streak without steals. Nevertheless, the double-double machine grabbed boards galore despite the fact that Robin Lopez saw 33 minutes, as the veteran snagged just four. With Wendell Carter (thumb) likely out until at least the third week of March and Bobby Portis recently being dealt to the Wizards, Markkanen is feasting and making the most of his opportunities.
