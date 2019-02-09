Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts 31 points, 18 boards in win

Markkanen collected 31 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-106 win over the Nets.

Markkanen has scored at least 30 points in three straight games while recording a double-double in five of the last six. Prior to this recent stretch, Markkanen had logged five double-doubles through his first 26 appearances this season. He has clearly done everything in his power to pick up the slack on the boards since Wendell Carter (thumb) got hurt, and Markkanen seems primed to continue filling up stat sheets on an almost nightly basis over the final third of the regular season.