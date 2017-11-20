Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts career highs in scoring, rebounding in Sunday's loss
Markkanen compiled 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Suns.
Markkanen continues to excel as a scorer, rebounder, and three-point shooter, and he's exceeding all expectations. It appeared as though the return of backup power forward Bobby Portis (suspension) might hurt Markkanen's fantasy value after he stumbled to a pair of two-rebound efforts and a six-point showing in two of Portis' first three games back in the lineup (while playing less than 30 minutes in each of those games). However, the larger body of evidence suggests that the Bulls will lean heavily on their rookie, as he posted career highs in scoring, rebounding, and made field goals on Sunday while earning 30-plus minutes in each of the last three tilts (and in nine of 14 appearances in 2017-18). Moreover, Markkanen has taken at least 10 shots in all but three matchups. The eventual return of Zach LaVine (knee), who will take part in practice on Monday, and Nikola Mirotic (face), will likely be the final tests for Markkanen in terms of sustaining his high usage and steady minutes (if Robin Lopez isn't traded at some point).
