Markkanen managed 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Raptors.

Markkanen fell below seven boards for the first time all year while also finishing with season lows in scoring and shot attempts. Meanwhile, third-year power forward Bobby Portis made his return from an eight-game suspension in style, supplying 21 points (on eight-of-13 from the field), 13 rebounds, and four dimes in 24 minutes off the bench. When Nikola Mirotic (face) rejoins the rotation, Markkanen figures to have even more competition for playing time at power forward. A Robin Lopez trade (if it were to happen) could open up some more minutes at center for the Finnish flamethrower, but as the Bulls' roster recovers to full strength it's hard to imagine Markkanen sustaining the saucy stats he was delivering through his first eight tilts.