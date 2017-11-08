Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts season lows in scoring, boards, shot attempts
Markkanen managed 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Raptors.
Markkanen fell below seven boards for the first time all year while also finishing with season lows in scoring and shot attempts. Meanwhile, third-year power forward Bobby Portis made his return from an eight-game suspension in style, supplying 21 points (on eight-of-13 from the field), 13 rebounds, and four dimes in 24 minutes off the bench. When Nikola Mirotic (face) rejoins the rotation, Markkanen figures to have even more competition for playing time at power forward. A Robin Lopez trade (if it were to happen) could open up some more minutes at center for the Finnish flamethrower, but as the Bulls' roster recovers to full strength it's hard to imagine Markkanen sustaining the saucy stats he was delivering through his first eight tilts.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores career-high 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up double-double in victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drains five treys in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Shines in debut Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will start Thursday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...