Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable again Friday
Markkanen is probable for Friday's matchup against the 76ers due to a sprained left ankle.
Markkanen continues to be placed on the injury report, but he hasn't missed any time. In 20 road games this season, he's averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.8 minutes.
