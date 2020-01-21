Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable again Wednesday
Markkanen is probable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to a left ankle sprain.
Markkanen once again finds his name on the injury report, though the expectation is that he'll start Wednesday's matchup. Look for confirmation on the big man's status closer to game time.
