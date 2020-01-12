Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable for Monday

Markkanen (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Markkanen continues to appear on the injury report while managing a left ankle sprain originally suffered Jan. 4 against the Celtics. The injury hasn't stopped him from playing at least 28 minutes in each of the four games since, however, and he's in line for similar playing time Monday.

