Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable for Wednesday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.

Markkanen has been playing through an ankle sprain lately, and he has yet to miss a game all season. In January, he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.4 minutes.

