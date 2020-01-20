Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable Monday
Markkanen (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Markkanen has consistently popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he's yet to miss any time. Expect the Arizona product to once again be in the lineup at his usual spot.
