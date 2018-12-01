Markkanen is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against Houston.

Earlier in the week, coach Fred Hoiberg stated that Markkanen was still a week of pain-free practice away from returning in a game scenario. Apparently, Markkanen made enough progress over the few days for the Bull's staff to feel comfortable with him returning slightly earlier than expected. It is unclear exactly how much Markkanen will play, but owners can expect for the Bulls to be cautious with their star's health. A final designation should be given closer to game time, but for now it looks like Markkanen will give it a go Saturday.