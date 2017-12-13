Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable Wednesday vs. Jazz
Markkanen (back) is now technically a game-time decision after coach Fred Hoiberg noted there's a possibility for a late scratch if the rookie experiences pain during warmups, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. But, it was reported earlier in the day that he had been cleared, so Markkanen should likely be considered probable.
While it's probable that he takes the floor, an official work on Markannen likely won't come until just before tipoff, which makes him somewhat of a risky DFS option. If he's unexpectedly held out, Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic would seemingly absorb most of his minutes.
