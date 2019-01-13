Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Produces 16 points in loss

Markkanen totaled 16 points (7-17 FG. 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz.

After effectively giving him the green light for increased usage, Markkanen has shown flashes of potential alongside some modest outcomes. His upside is substantial, even with the Bulls dwelling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.