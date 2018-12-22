Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts together monster scoring night

Markkanen had 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 37 minutes Friday against Orlando.

Markkanen posted a season-high 32 points on the night and tied his season-high in minutes with 37. Despite being limited to just eight points in Chicago's previous contest, the 21-year-old found his shooting touch in a 90-80 victory. Markkanen knocked down four of six attempts from beyond the arc when all was said and done and led his banged-up Bulls squad to a much-needed win.