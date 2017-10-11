Markkanen posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during a 108-94 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

In his second preseason outing, Markkanen got hot from the field after he had struggled in his debut. The 18-point effort, which featured four three-pointers made, showcased the rookie's offensive potential. Markkanen should be a fixture in the team's rotation once the season begins, so his output will be worth monitoring.