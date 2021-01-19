Markkanen logged 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's 125-120 win over the Rockets.

Markkanen was at the top of many cheat sheets as a DFS contender against the Rockets, and while he played well, he didn't quite meet value. Zach LaVine was definitely the fantasy darling of the evening on the Bulls roster, but Markannen continues to excel as a floor-stretching threat who can drill a three one minute and dominate the boards the next.