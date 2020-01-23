Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up 21 points in win
Markkanen generated 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.
Markkanen's ankle injury didn't hamper him in the least in Wednesday's win., which is good news for the Bulls and their injury-depleted frontcourt. He also re-discovered his long-range ball, converting 4-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...