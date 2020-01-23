Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up 21 points in win

Markkanen generated 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Markkanen's ankle injury didn't hamper him in the least in Wednesday's win., which is good news for the Bulls and their injury-depleted frontcourt. He also re-discovered his long-range ball, converting 4-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.