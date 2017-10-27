Markkanen compiled 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

Markkanen continued his strong start to the season, leading the Bulls to their first victory. He has been one of the bright spots on the Bulls roster, scoring in double-figures in all four games. Markkanen came into the league with some questions around his rebounding, however, he has put them to rest, averaging 10 per contest. Nikola Mirotic (face) is still some time away from returning, so Markkanen should be owned in all leagues until that time.