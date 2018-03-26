Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Tuesday vs. Rockets
Markkanen (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
A sore lower back has kept Markkanen sidelined for six of the last seven games, and the team will wait to evaluate him at shootaround in the morning before making a call on his status. If the 20-year-old is ultimately held out, Noah Vonleh would be in line for another start in his place.
More News
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...