Markkanen (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A sore lower back has kept Markkanen sidelined for six of the last seven games, and the team will wait to evaluate him at shootaround in the morning before making a call on his status. If the 20-year-old is ultimately held out, Noah Vonleh would be in line for another start in his place.