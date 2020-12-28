Markkanen (calf) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Markkanen sustained a bruised calf in Sunday's loss to the Warriors, and while it doesn't look to be anything serious, it's possible the Bulls could play it safe and hold him out. The fourth-year forward is off to a strong start, averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 made threes in 28.7 minutes over his first three appearances.