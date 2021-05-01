Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks.
Markkanen was scratched from Friday's game against the Bucks due to an illness. Nikola Vucevic (adductor) is also questionable Saturday. If one or both players are sidelined, more minutes would be available for Daniel Theis, Thaddeus Young and Patrick Williams.
