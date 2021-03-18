Markkanen scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and added seven rebounds, one assist and one block in a 106-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Markkanen took only 10 shots and was pretty quiet on offense after averaging 19.5 points in his first four games since returning from a shoulder injury. The forward has been a solid fantasy option when healthy this season by providing managers with good scoring and decent rebounding totals. On the year Markkanen is averaging 18.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, but he has only appeared in 19 of the Bulls' 39 games.